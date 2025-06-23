Zelensky After US Bombing of Iran: “Hardly Surprising That Tehran Is Also Rebuffing”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians in a video on Sunday and reported that rescue operations were ongoing in the city of Kramatorsk, at the site of a Russian strike.

According to Zelensky, Russian bombs were dropped on residential buildings and “tragically four people were killed in this Russian attack.”

Zelensky also reported that he is working on getting additional funding from partners, especially in Europe, for the production of drones to combat Russia. The Ukraine President said: “Today, Norway’s Minister of Defense visited Ukraine” and “a decision has been reached to invest $400 million in our production [of drones].”

Zelensky also addressed the U.S. bombing of Iran. He said: “Today, I received reports on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, following U.S. strikes on facilities linked to the Iranian regime’s nuclear program. A regime that has done so much to bail out Putin.”

He added, “Iran’s decisions to support Russia have brought massive destruction and devastating human losses to our country, and many others. This truly must stop. And it must absolutely not be reinforced with nuclear weapons.”

He added, “It is important that there is an American resolve on this, the resolve of President Trump. It must also be stressed that diplomacy has to start working, working everywhere: in the Middle East, in the Gulf region, and here in Europe, in Ukraine.

“If Putin spurns every peace proposal including those from the United States,” Zelensky said, “it’s hardly surprising that Tehran is also rebuffing them for now.”