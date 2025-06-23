Pete Hegseth Applauded by MAGA For Not Leaking Iran Bombing Info, AOC Reacts

Conservative Newsmax host Todd Starnes responded to President Donald Trump‘s decision to bomb Iran by congratulating Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Starnes wrote on social media: “Not a single leak. Well done, @SecDef.”

Critics of the Trump administration are responding to Starnes pointing out that the commendation is essentially “damning with faint praise.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) replied: “This is like applauding a grown man for being able to wipe their behind. Not exactly a vote of confidence.”

Army Iraq veteran and pro-Democracy advocate Fred Wellman had a similar response, he wrote: “LOL. He didn’t pee himself either! WHAT A BIG BOY!”

MAGA supporters including Lori Blaney, who describes herself as one “proud deplorable ultra MAGA,” defended Hegseth and replied, “No leaks because @RepJeffries @SenSchumer weren’t briefed.”

[Note: Hegseth’s security protocol has been questioned in the past. The Defense Secretary famously discussed sensitive details about a bombing campaign in Yemen on a Signal group chat that accidentally included a journalist — an incident that became known as Signalgate. Notably neither Jeffries nor Schumer were involved.]

Others wondered sarcastically if Starnes was being sarcastic in praising Hegseth for successfully performing an essential element of his job. Based on Starnes earlier posts about the U.S. bombing in Iran (he called it “a great victory” and congratulated the U.S. military for a job “well done”), he was not.

I do not. I write every word you see on all my platforms. Folks may not agree with what I write, but at least they know it's from me! — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 22, 2025

When asked if Starnes writes his own posts, he replied: “I write every word you see on all my platforms. Folks may not agree with what I write, but at least they know it’s from me!”

He added, “I’ve never understood why so many MAGA influencers hire people to run their social media accounts. It’s dishonest and deceptive. And it’s a grift.”