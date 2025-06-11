United Farm Workers Union Releases Video of Federal Agents Chasing Worker in Field, “Who Is The Real Threat?”

While anti-ICE immigration enforcement protests continue in Downtown Los Angeles and in other cities across the country, the labor union United Farm Workers reported Tuesday on X: “We are aware of multiple federal operations impacting farm workers across California today. To all working people in California, remember: we are in this together.”

United Farm Workers released the video below, which captures what are purportedly government officials and a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol truck rushing toward a worker on a California farm. The union captioned the video: “Who is the real threat? The farm worker, or the people hunting us?”

The farm worker, or the people hunting us? pic.twitter.com/z5ppn54fOx — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) June 11, 2025

United Farm Workers released a statement on the increase of federal activity on farms, which claimed: “Any federal actions designed to terrorize and separate farm worker communities is an attack on Californians and a dangerous waste of resources. Indiscriminate raids and chaotic sweeps put public safety at risk.”

We are aware of multiple federal operations impacting farm workers across California today. To all working people in California, remember: we are in this together. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Jbq0tRnBLs — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) June 11, 2025

UFW president Teresa Romero said of the federal government: “They want to intimidate us. They want to separate us. If we allow it, they win and we lose. They want us not to trust each other. If we allow it, they win. We must continue fighting, being united to protect immigrants.”

Note: Romero received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden in 2024. The Biden administration said Romero was selected because she has “made life better for thousands of farmworkers who put food on our table.”