U.S. Senator Warns Trump’s Bill “A Body Blow for Republican Party”

From Capitol Hill today, while GOP Senators scramble to retool President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy bill, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) spoke with CNN and warned: “The effects of this bill on the American public, if it goes into effect, are predictably a body blow for the Republican Party. And as it gets closer to game day…they’re getting more and more nervous.”

The effects of this bill on the American public are predictably a body blow for the Republican Party. And as it gets closer to game day, they're getting more and more nervous. Today's vote has been moved forward from 6 to 4 PM. That means that the Republicans are responding to… pic.twitter.com/NroH9K0FI3 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 27, 2025

Whitehouse reported that today’s vote has been moved forward from 6 pm to 4 pm.

According to the Senator from Rhode Island, “That may seem like nothing but that means that the Republicans are responding to the desire of their members to get to the airport today and to get their flights home. So this is no longer ‘stick around the Capitol, we’re going to get this done.’ They’ve collapsed back to a very regular schedule.” Whitehouse said, “That’s a big step back.”

Whitehouse also shared today a Washington Post article titled ‘Senate excludes trillions in debt to make Trump’s tax bill seem cheaper.’

Whitehouse added: “They can use fake numbers right up until they have to face the debt limit. They can’t fake that number, so that’s where to look. It’s $5 trillion.”

They can use fake numbers right up until they have to face the debt limit. They can’t fake that number, so that’s where to look. It’s $5 trillion. https://t.co/OXckisF8kJ — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 28, 2025

Whitehouse’s criticism of the bill and proposed Republican math is met with predictable opposition from loyal MAGA supporters. But some admit the Senate GOP’s $5 trillion debt ceiling hike in their tax bill is not “beautiful.”