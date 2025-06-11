Trump Attorney Alina Habba Slammed by Congressman, “You Will Be Publicly Humiliated”

Alina Habba, former attorney for President Donald Trump who is now the U.S. Attorney for the State of New Jersey, wrote on X: “Today a federal grand jury seated in Newark, New Jersey returned a three-count indictment charging U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver with forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers. This indictment has a maximum penalty of 8 years for Count One, an additional maximum penalty of 8 years for Count Two, and a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison for Count Three.”

Habba added: “As I have stated in the past, it is my Constitutional obligation as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for New Jersey to ensure that our federal partners are protected when executing their duties. While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve. Today’s decision by the grand jury is the next step in a process that my Office will pursue to a just end.”

While MAGA supporters on X are thanking Habba for “cleaning up New Jersey,” Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to Habba on X: “Let me start where this will end: you will lose, Alina. This will be dismissed or a not guilty at trial. You will be publicly humiliated and forever tied to this abuse of power. And keep your [expletive] records. We will see you in the Judiciary Committee soon.”

Attorney Tracey Gallagher also replied to Habba on X: “Your assertion that your prosecution of U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver fulfills a ‘Constitutional obligation’ to protect federal law enforcement officers is legally flawed and misrepresents the balance of constitutional powers.”

Gallagher added: “The rushed indictment, lack of transparency (e.g., withholding the charging document from McIver’s defense), and Habba’s public comments suggest an abuse of power aimed at political retribution rather than public safety. This undermines your claim that the prosecution serves the community’s interest. You will lose.”