Marjorie Taylor Greene Taunted by Congresswoman, “Your Move”

U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) has been a vocal opponent of President Trump’s “one big beautiful bill” (OBBB) which House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was able to push through last week with a one vote margin (215-214), sending the legislation to the Senate.

After voting in favor of the bill, MAGA-aligned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) admitted on X that she wasn’t aware of all of the provisions in the bill.

Greene wrote: “Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there.”

Greene added: “When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it. We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around. Especially with rapidly developing AI that even the experts warn they have no idea what it may be capable of.”

You heard it here first @RepMTG:



If you have remorse about voting for the Bad Billionaires Bill, you can vote against it tomorrow and force your colleagues to go back to the negotiating table.



Your move. https://t.co/sKsijyphMb pic.twitter.com/fOkeOHwThD — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) June 10, 2025

This week, Leger Fernandez baited Greene to keep her word and vote against the bill and posted a video of Greene’s fellow House Republican Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the House Committee on Rules, telling Committee members (including Leger Fernandez) that “any member who has any regrets about his or her vote on the first bill has the opportunity to vote no on the rule tomorrow.”

Fernandez singled out Greene and wrote on X: “You heard it here first @RepMTG: If you have remorse about voting for the Bad Billionaires Bill, you can vote against it tomorrow and force your colleagues to go back to the negotiating table. Your move.”