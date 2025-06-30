“This Place Feels Like A Crime Scene” — U.S. Senator Slams “Least Deserving People You Can Imagine”

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is criticizing President Donald Trump’s domestic policy bill, which is being pushed by Republicans in the Senate this week.

As seen in the video below, Whitehouse said of his Republican colleagues: “Page 754 of this bill is the reality check on whether or not they’re running up the debt by trillions. We know that they’re running up the debt by trillions, because they say so in this bill.”

Whitehouse added: “You can play senate procedural fakery, you can wave magic wands around numbers all day long, but some day soon you hit reality, and you hit reality in the real world of markets, and selling Treasury bonds, and having a legal debt limit.”

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse: "Page 754 of this bill is the reality check on whether or not they're running up the debt by trillions… You can play senate procedural fakery, you can wave magic wands around numbers all day long, but someday soon you hit reality." pic.twitter.com/OsZ6KNxswT — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) June 29, 2025

He added, “If this did not raise the debt by trillions, they would not need to raise the debt limit by trillions.”

As seen below, Whitehouse said on the Senate floor: “This place to me today feels like a crime scene. Get some of that yellow tape and put it around this chamber.” He added, “This piece of legislation is corrupt. This piece of legislation is crooked. This piece of legislation is a rotten racket.”

Whitehouse said the bill was “cooked up in back rooms…dropped at midnight, cloaked in fake numbers” and gives “huge handouts to big Republican donors. It loots our country for some of the least deserving people you could imagine.”