Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Ballistic Over Thune Vote, “FIRE HER!!!”

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has been a constant vocal opponent of U.S. involvement in foreign wars including the Israel-Iran conflict, reacted strongly to the news of the Senate scheduling “a roll call vote on the motion to discharge from Foreign Relations Committee S.J. Res. 59, Kaine War Powers Resolution on Iran.”

The joint resolution to direct the removal of U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress is sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), former Democratic vice presidential candidate.

Greene went a tirade on social media and wrote: “The Senate is out of control!! How is Thune allowing this War Powers Resolution, a referendum against President Trump, tonight at 6 pm??? And Thune is allowing the Senate Parliamentarian (appointed by Harry Reid) to strip out all the MAGA provisions in the bill!! The UN-ELECTED Parliamentarian is no different than the radical far left judges and Jerome Powell!!!! Thune needs to over rule her or FIRE HER!!!

[U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) is the Senate Majority Leader; Elizabeth MacDonough has been the Parliamentarian of the U.S. Senate, a nonpartisan position, since 2012.]

Greene added: “The last time a Senate Parliamentarian was fired was in 2001 during the budget reconciliation and Senate Leader Trent Lott fired the Senate parliamentarian for using the Byrd Rule to strip things out. We need leaders with courage not weak men who refuse to use their power in order to do the right thing!!!”

MAGA supporters are responding to Greene with support and pushing her suggestion of firing the parliamentarian at Thune.

As one replied: “First of all, this HAS to be UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Second of all @LeaderJohnThune NEEDS TO BE FIRED NOT JUST the LEFTIST Parliamentarian that is most likely taking orders from CHUCK SCHUMER!” and added, “Use the VANCE CARD.”