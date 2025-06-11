Lindsey Graham “Licking His Chops” at Democrat Opposition, Says Ex-GOP Congressman

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who became a registered Democrat last week, said that he’s considering a move to the state of South Carolina and a bid to run against incumbent GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, who is running for re-election with the endorsement of President Trump.

Walsh said of Graham: “He’s everything that is wrong about our politics, and he’s the worst, most pathetic Trump enabler.”

Jaime Harrison, former chair of the Democratic National Party, responded to Walsh: “Appreciate Joe’s sentiments about Lindsey Graham… but South Carolina needs someone who lives here, who’s been working here, and who understands what working families need. We’ve got that in @AnnieAndrewsMD. She is the Senator we need in SC! And FYI — we don’t register by party in SC. But we welcome you to the Democratic Party Joe!”

Note: Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews, who describes herself as “a pediatrician, not a politician,” ran unsuccessfully against Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace in the 2022 elections.

Respect right back at ya @harrisonjaime, but South Carolina Dems have to decide if they wanna win or not. Period. And just like a conservative Dem like me couldn’t win in a deep blue state, a progressive activist can’t win statewide in South Carolina. You know that. Lindsey is… https://t.co/y0HjMzA6bE — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 11, 2025

Walsh replied to Harrison: “Respect right back at ya @harrisonjaime, but South Carolina Dems have to decide if they wanna win or not. Period. And just like a conservative Dem like me couldn’t win in a deep blue state, a progressive activist can’t win statewide in South Carolina. You know that. Lindsey is licking his chops at his current potential Dem opposition. To win in red states, we Democrats gotta do something different. But either way, happy to be on your team Jaime.”

Political pundit Fred Wellman responded to Walsh’s consideration: “We need all the fighters we can get but @AnnieAndrewsMD has done the work in South Carolina and isn’t afraid of a fight. I hope Joe puts his fight into supporting her.”