Kash Patel’s Election Allegation Questioned by Ex-US Attorney, “DOJ Doesn’t Turn Over Evidence to Congress”

Since taking the helm at the FBI, President Donald Trump‘s FBI Director Kash Patel has been hounded by MAGA supporters for the release of the Epstein Files. Since taking office, the administration — despite dropping some piecemeal documentation — has not managed to satisfy the MAGA hunger for full transparency on the Epstein info, requests for which dominate the comments section of nearly every Patel social media post.

[NOTE: So divisive a subject is the material related to the late convicted child sex offender that when things blew up between billionaire ex-DOGE chief Elon Musk and President Trump, Musk posted provocatively that Trump was “in the Epstein files,” knowing the accusation would sting while asserting Trump was the reason for the continued secrecy.]

While Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi continue to tell the public that they’re “working on [the full release of the Epstein Files],” Patel announced a new intrigue this week, aimed at the same MAGA audience.

Patel wrote: “The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP.”

He added, “I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to the Chairman Grassley for further review.”

[Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.]

Context note: DOJ doesn’t turn over evidence to Congress if they have a viable investigation in the works. pic.twitter.com/aMTFqaQ87U — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 17, 2025

Patel told Just the News: “Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public.”

Former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Joyce Vance responded to Patel’s announcement on X, exposing his “allegation” as a cold case: “Context note: DOJ doesn’t turn over evidence to Congress if they have a viable investigation in the works.”

Note: Just the News is owned by former Washington Times editor John Solomon, whom President Trump named (with Kash Patel) as “representatives for access to Presidential records of my administration” in a letter to the National Archives in 2022.