Ex-Navy Intelligence Officer Shares “Gulf of Mexico” Map on Trump Mobile

Retired U.S. Navy Intelligence Officer Travis Akers of Florida shared a screenshot of a map he encountered on the Trump family’s new phone company Trump Mobile.

Akers tagged the President and his two sons, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, who are behind the new business venture, and wrote: “The new Trump Mobile coverage map was released today. It features the Gulf of Mexico! @realDonaldTrump is not going to be happy with @EricTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr.”

The new Trump Mobile coverage map was released today. It features the Gulf of Mexico!@realDonaldTrump is not going to be happy with @EricTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr. pic.twitter.com/O1w63No6HZ — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) June 16, 2025

MAGA supporters accused Akers of providing a “fake” image, so Akers followed up with a video taken from Trump Mobile, which confirms that the map of Florida includes the Gulf of Mexico, not the Gulf of America. The discrepancy is news because a Trump-issued executive order in January required all American sources, including Google Maps, to use the Gulf of America terminology.

The Trump administration even cited the Associated Press’s failure to make the name change in its widely used style guide as part of its reason for limiting the AP’s White House briefing room access — an attempt to enforce the administration’s preferred Gulf of America usage.

(Note: The body of water in question has been called the Gulf of Mexico by cartographers since the 16th Century.)

For the MAGA folks that say it’s fake… here is a video screen grab I personally took from https://t.co/rCHVNUOqCD.#GulfofMexico pic.twitter.com/KGS0H9EbrQ — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) June 16, 2025

Since Akers’s post, the image has been taken down. One X user forwarded the image to Associated Press (AP) and wrote “Just grabbed the same shot myself, hey @AP you may wanna use this in your court case.”

Note: AP sued the Trump administration in February for curtailing its White House access. Last week, a DC appeals court found that the White House can limit journalist access “on the basis of viewpoint.”