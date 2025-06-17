JD Vance Rips “Loser” GOP Strategist Who Accused His Team of Leaking

President Donald Trump wrote on social media today: “I have not reached out to Iran for ‘Peace Talks’ in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”

David Reaboi, a political strategist who helped launched Andrew Breitbart’s national security-focused website in 2010, replied to Trump’s post: “He should probably find out who on JD’s team is leaking to Politico and Axios.”

Vice President JD Vance replied to Reaboi: “This loser (who supported Desantis in the 2024 primary) is now attacking my team, which has been working tirelessly to implement the president’s agenda. He has no evidence for this BS smear because there isn’t any.”

Reaboi fired back at Vance, writing: “Everybody makes mistakes” with a photo of one of Reaboi’s past social media posts that reads: “Hearing that Trump leaning toward endorsing @JDVance1–which would be GREAT. If he’s tacking back to the Right after reaction to his awful Oz endorsement, that’s a good thing. We must have no fear of pushing Trump rightward. Otherwise, we lose.”

President Trump signed the post and wrote: “David – Done! Best Wishes.”

Vance replied again to the Reaboi post: “I’ve never disliked Dave, but I am very loyal to my people. These guys are working around the clock, some of them not seeing their families or sleeping more than a couple of hours per day. Attack me all you want. But attacking loyal staff is bogus and demoralizing.”

Reaboi replied again: “Being protective of your staff is probably the most admirable trait in a boss. It’s to be commended. Really.

“And I have long been one of your biggest supporters, championing you when there were many skeptics.

“But the other day, Tucker Carlson alleged—among tons of other [expletive] nonsense about the Middle East—that Netanyahu was controlling the US military and American foreign policy.

“As you know, he’s got a giant platform. And you guys clearly communicate all the time.

“Don’t you think this kind of talk is poisonous and should be slapped down by as many prominent voices as possible? Do you think it’s important to do so?”