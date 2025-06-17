Crown Prince Says Iranian Leader Hiding “Like a Frightened Rat”

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Crown Prince of Iran and son of the last Shah of Iran, declared in the video below (translation provided in English) that “The Islamic Republic has reached its end and is in the process of collapsing. Khamenei, like a frightened rat, has gone into hiding underground and has lost control of the situation. What has begun is irreversible.”

Pahlavi added: “In these difficult days, my heart is with all the defenseless citizens who have been harmed and have fallen victim to Khamenei’s warmongering and delusions. For years, I have tried to prevent our homeland from being consumed by the fire of war. The end of the Islamic Republic is the end of its 46-year war against the Iranian nation. The regime’s apparatus of repression is falling apart. All it takes now is a nationwide uprising to put an end to this nightmare once and for all.”

The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history. Now is the time to stand up; the time to reclaim Iran. May I be with you soon. pic.twitter.com/qrbnDmf8SX — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) June 17, 2025

He added: “We are prepared for the first hundred days after the fall, for the transitional period, and for the establishment of a national and democratic government—by the Iranian people and for the Iranian people.”

After President Trump returned to the White House in January, Pahlavi advised Trump not to make an agreement with the Islamic Republic to limit Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

At a National Press Club event in Washington, D.C. in January, Pahlavi said: “In the coming weeks and months, you will see a different face of the Islamic Republic. It will not speak the language of jihad, hostage-taking, or chaos. It will talk of deal-making, mutual interest, and pragmatism.”

Below is a letter Pahlavi wrote to Trump, VP JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff on January 20, 2025.

My letter to President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.@realDonaldTrump @JDVance @marcorubio @michaelgwaltz @SteveWitkoff pic.twitter.com/SJmCvBjJHN — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 20, 2025

Pahlavi, who has resided in the Metropolitan D.C. area for many years (he earned a degree in political science from the University of Southern California) added: “Mr. President, anyone telling you that you have to sacrifice the lives of your brave troops to see change in Iran and a peaceful Middle East is lying to you,” and said that the Iranian people would topple their own oppressors, whom he called “the world’s chief warmonger.”