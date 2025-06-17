Eric Trump Concocts Mexican War Scenario, “They’d Be Decapitated in 4 Seconds”

The son of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump — who does not work for the federal government but rather is executive vice president of the family business, the Trump Organization — was asked on Fox News to discuss Israel and Iran exchanging fatal missile strikes.

Eric Trump said: “If Mexico – let’s just say that was the scenario – fired rockets at the United States? I think they’d be decapitated in, you know, 4 seconds flat. Of course, America wouldn’t stand for that, not a single American would stand for that, no American leader would stand for that. My father certainly wouldn’t stand for that. I think it’s a great parallel to what’s happening right now.”

ERIC TRUMP: "If Mexico – let's just say that was the scenario – fired rockets at the United States? I think they'd be decapitated in 4 seconds flat…not a single American would stand for that…it's a great parallel to what's happening right now."pic.twitter.com/zvVs9QwSc1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 17, 2025

Trump’s scenario is ambiguous and open to interpretation, as the comments demonstrate. Either Iran is “Mexico,” seen as the aggressor due to its nuclear ambitions and past attacks on Israel. Or Israel is Mexico in Trump’s analogy, seen as the aggressor since it initiated the most recent cycle of strikes on Friday?

More than one on X is asking for clarification. As one wrote: “Soooo…Israel should be decapitated in 4 seconds flat?” Another asked: “America is Iran in this analogy, right?”

As one confused MAGA supporter replied: “So he’s saying that Iran is justified in their attacks on Israel? I’m so confused with what’s happening right now. Can someone explain?”

Another take considered Trump portraying Israel as the “Mexico” in his scenario, and its attacks as an invitation for its own demise, replying: “True, if Mexico attacked the United States like Israel attacked Iran, we would destroy Mexico.”

More than one commenter rejected Trump’s analogy altogether. As one replied: “But Mexico isn’t firing missiles into the US. Bad analogy.”

President Trump has called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” which clearly aligns the U.S. with Israel, but does little to clarify Eric Trump’s analogy. Unless the President’s son knows something about U.S. plans to “decapitate” Iran.