Hegseth’s Army Chief Says There’s an American Soldier on the Moon

While President Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified at a congressional hearing this week, U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll appeared on Fox News. Driscoll spoke about the Army’s recruitment tactics and promoted the upcoming military parade in Washington, D.C. which will be held on Saturday, June 14, on Trump’s 79th birthday.

Driscoll said: “As young Americans across the country get to see all of the amazing things that the army has done, whether it’s helping with floods in North Carolina or wildfires in California, or, we talked to an astronaut yesterday who’s on the moon who’s a soldier.”

🚨Army Secretary Dan Driscoll tells Fox News an astronaut is currently on the moon.



“We talked to an astronaut yesterday who’s on the moon, who’s a soldier.”



Since no American has been on moon since 1972, more than one X user replied, “What?!” Many are trying to figure out if Driscoll misspoke or if “he knows something that we don’t know.” And more are leaving snarky replies including, “‘Never left’ is the Moon Landing Conspiracy we’ve all been thirsting for.”

Note: Driscoll was likely referring to former Navy SEAL Jonny Kim, a combat medic with a degree from Harvard Medical School, who is on an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He launched into space on April 8 and is expected to return to earth later this fall.

A lawyer who befriended Vice President JD Vance at Yale Law School, a businessman and an army veteran, Driscoll currently also runs the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for the Trump administration, where he succeeded FBI Director Kash Patel.

Driscoll’s Army profile page informs: “Secretary Driscoll was commissioned in 2007 as an Armor Officer through the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School. While on active duty, he led a cavalry platoon in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009. His military awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Ranger Tab, and Combat Action Badge.”

In February 2025, the United States Senate confirmed Driscoll to the position of Secretary of the Army in a 66-28 vote