Ron DeSantis Warns Mobs of Protestors Might “Drag You Through the Streets”

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis warned residents of Florida that “mobs” of anti-ICE immigration protestors — as he characterizes those gathered in downtown Los Angeles — might demonstrate in cities across the Sunshine state on Saturday and “drag you through the streets.”

Note: On Saturday, while President Trump hosts an extravagant military parade on the streets of Washington, DC, anti-Trump and anti-immigration protestors are organizing across the country to gather and voice their opposition.

The day, June 14, has been coined “No Kings Day” and supported by the likes of Democratic billionaire and Walmart heiress Christy Walton, who ran a full-page ad in The New York Times encouraging Americans to participate in “No Kings Day.”

DeSantis warned people in Florida: “We have a policy that if you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety.”

He added: “And so you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging you. You don’t have to sit there like a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets. You have the right to defend yourself in Florida.”

The Governor of Florida wants everyone to know that it’s ok to run over protesters with your car if you feel “threatened.”



This is stochastic terrorism, intentionally planting violent ideas in a population with the knowledge that it will lead to death.

Note: Florida’s Stand Your Ground law “allows individuals to use force, including deadly force, in situations where they reasonably believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm, without a duty to retreat. This means you don’t have to retreat from a situation before using deadly force if you believe you are in danger. The law applies to any place where a person has a legal right to be, not just their home.”

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey echoed DeSantis’s warning and said: “If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County, gathering around it, refusing to let the driver leave, in our county you most likely going to get run over and dragged across the street.”

🚨 'WE WILL K*LL YOU!': Florida sheriff has a message for would-be leftist rioters. NOT IN FLORIDA.



Ivey added: “If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not gonna play.”