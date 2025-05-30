Vivek Ramaswamy Says He’ll Wean Americans Off Welfare and Make Them Rich, “Volunteer for the Pilot Program”

Former GOP presidential candidate, billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s running for Governor in Ohio, spoke with Laura Ingraham on Fox News about President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” and the national debt.

Ramaswamy said when it comes to lowering the national debt, “We’re going to have to have the courage to take on independence from the federal entitlement state.” Ramaswamy added, “Ask the question, how are we going to start with a generation of Americans who hopefully becomes so wealthy that they don’t need the federal entitlement state.”

Ramaswamy said that if elected governor, he plans to “set up a model for how we wean ourselves off the entitlement state, while creating wealth in the process.”

Vivek Ramaswamy thinks he has the solution for the national debt – everyone should just become a billionaire like him and they won't need Medicare or Social Security. He wants to try out a pilot program in Ohio if he's elected governor. pic.twitter.com/75lTEqyIqZ — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 29, 2025

Many on X are slamming Ramaswamy for his comments, mostly with humor. As Gabe Sanchez replied: “Well, first step is defrauding investors with a pharma company.”

[Note: Sam Nunberg, a political advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, wrote about Ramaswamy and his dealings in the pharmaceutical industry using descriptors like “millennial conman” in the op-ed, ‘Vivek Ramaswamy Is a Fraud — Always Has Been‘ published in Newsweek, September 2023.]

Another, a resident from Ohio, replied to Ramaswamy’s comments: “As an Ohio resident, I will volunteer for the pilot program to be a billionaire.” More than one replied, “Sounds like a pyramid scheme.”

Note: Legendary Ohio State football coach, Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, is reportedly considering a run for governor against Trump-endorsed Ramaswamy and with the blessing of the incumbent, term-limited Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.