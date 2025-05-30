U.S. Senator Says Elon Musk Has “Tiger Blood”

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, announced this week on X — the social media platform he owns — that his time as a “Special Government Employee” in President Donald Trump‘s administration has come to an end.

While Musk’s effectiveness, as the de facto head of DOGE, in reducing federal spending is still in question (Democrats including Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York claim the DOGE actions will likely cost more due to the “reckless” way in which they were executed), Republicans are in general showering Musk with praise for the time he spent in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) responded to Musk’s announcement by writing on X: “Elon Musk is a total baller. Man’s got tiger blood.”

Elon Musk is a total baller. Man’s got tiger blood. https://t.co/RqwRe0oGgL — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 29, 2025

Note: Musk and Kennedy both voiced objections over the potential $5 trillion deficit triggered by Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” which, according to Musk, is essentially a reversal of much of DOGE’s work.

Musk said on CBS Sunday Morning, in a clip released before the full interview airs: “I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

MAGA supporters and social media influencers including “Gunther Eagleman” replied to Kennedy with stern demands including: “Now time to thank him by codifying the DOGE cuts.”

Note: In March, Kennedy said during a private phone conversation with the President that he pitched Trump on a legislative package to codify Musk’s spending cuts through DOGE, and said Trump was “very interested in doing it.”

Fellow MAGA lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has also been full of praise for Musk’s work, hinted that she believes legislation to codify the DOGE cuts is imminent.