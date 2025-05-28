Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals DOGE Cuts Bill On Way, “We May Be Past the Point of Return”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who voted for President Donald Trump‘s “big, beautiful bill” which would reportedly add $5 trillion to the U.S. debt and increase the budget deficit by $600 billion in the next fiscal year, commented on X about a bill she admits she has not yet seen.

Greene wrote: “I was just told that we are going to see the first DOGE cuts bill on Monday. Foreign aid and NPR/CPB on the chopping block. I have not seen the bill yet, but I’m just passing on what they told me.”

She added: “Personally I want to pass DOGE cuts every single week until the bloated out of control government is reigned back in. As a country, we cannot survive our national debt and honestly, we may be past the point of return. We should be aggressively attacking our debt and aggressively, cutting all waste fraud, and abuse and unnecessary programs. Our future literally is in peril.”

More than one MAGA supporter voiced their outrage toward Greene, the chairwoman of the DOGE Subcommittee within the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, who failed to include DOGE-recommended cuts in the Trump bill.

As one replied: “You sat silent while they dug through the overwhelming waste and fraud that you in our Capitol did to us. I want those within the Capitol that benefited prosecuted. This can never happen again.”

Another among the discontented chimed in: “Doge should cut congressional salaries to be more in line with the number of days you actually work.”

MAGA social influencer “Gunther Eagleman” responded to Greene on X with support by writing: “Keep fighting… We have your 6 on the DOGE cuts!” [NOTE: The phrase we have your 6 is a military term meaning “we have your back.”]