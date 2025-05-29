MAGA Insider Warns Republicans “You Will Lose Midterm Elections” Without Musk, DOGE

MAGA activist and Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler, once rumored as a potential Republican National Committee hire by former co-chair Lara Trump, used the announcement of Elon Musk‘s potential departure from DOGE to issue a “warning to Republicans.”

Musk’s post relaying that his “time as a Special Government employee comes to an end” asserted that through his work “the DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

But in a comment responding to Musk’s message, Presler suggests that the changes wrought by the Department of Government Efficiency might be short-lived. And that the DOGE mission Musk spearheaded, with its controversial methods and executive branch-enabled power, faces a less certain future than Musk’s post presumes if Congress doesn’t “codify” the mission.

Without action by Congress to turn those DOGE doings into legislation, Presler says, the changes DOGE enacted could fade rather than “become a way of life throughout the government,” as Musk asserts.

Saying he is “on the ground every single day talking to voters,” Presler warns that “if Republicans don’t get their act together to codify President Trump’s agenda — DOGE, No Tax on Social Security — you will lose the midterm elections.”

Convinced that Trump won the election in large part due to promises to cut the government’s size, to gut foreign aid, and to usher in an “America First” agenda at any cost, Presler says voters he speaks to applaud Musk’s work, even if Musk’s popularity has plummeted since he began his government work — seeming to contradict Presler’s assertion. Fervent Musk fans still love him, but data show both him and his government tenure getting thumbs down from the public at large.

[AP reported in late April, citing an AP-NORC poll: “Just 33% of U.S. adults have a favorable view of Musk, the chain-saw-wielding, late-night-posting, campaign-hat-wearing public face of President Donald Trump’s efforts to downsize and overhaul the federal government. That share is down from 41% in December.”]

Musk himself evidently is also disappointed in the latest legislation out of the House, which does not address DOGE cuts because as a reconciliation bill it has limitations. Musk objected to Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” on the grounds of its name alone, reportedly saying — in echoes of his thoughts about government — that something big can’t also be beautiful.

The legislation, Musk said, was essentially a reversal of DOGE’s work. “I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview airing later this week.