Nikki Haley Tells Trump It’s “Time To Cut Off Putin’s Ability”

Former GOP presidential candidate and President Donald Trump‘s former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is amplifying The Wall Street Journal article ‘Putin Has Retooled Russia’s Economy to Focus Only on War’ by correspondent Thomas Grove, who is based in Warsaw.

Grove wrote: “Russia’s successes on the front lines in Ukraine are a big reason why Vladimir Putin isn’t yet ready to sign up to President Trump’s peace efforts. Some of his neighbors fear the success of the war machine now driving its economy means he never will.”

Putin hasn’t changed and he never will.



He is laser focused on taking Ukraine, weakening NATO, and playing the US.



Haley added on X: “Putin hasn’t changed and he never will. He is laser focused on taking Ukraine, weakening NATO, and playing the US. This is not a time to loosen sanctions on Russia. We should impose further sanctions to cut off Putin’s ability to continue this war.”

Note: Trump accused Putin of “playing with fire” on Tuesday, a day after the president claimed he was considering additional sanctions on Russia after it launched what the New York Times called “the largest onslaught against Ukrainian cities in the last three years, bombing mostly civilian targets like residential areas in Kyiv.” (Trump said earlier that Putin had “gone absolutely crazy.”)

More than one commenter on X balked at Haley’s analysis and her decision not to name Trump in her admonishment. As one replied: “Can you name the western leader currently enabling all this?” Others are shaming Haley for having endorsed Trump while “knowing he would do this.”

Haley’s not alone among Republicans in insisting that the U.S. — and Trump — see Putin as a major threat to the West.