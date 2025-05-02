MAGA Senator Reacts to Islamic City Planned in Texas: “Spooky Tricks Afoot”

President Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon recently complained on his podcast about the Democrats running the Texas House of Representatives.

“It’s not acceptable,” Bannon said, and pointed specifically to “this deal with these mosques being built down there, and these Muslim real estate developments…there’s something going on. Big.”

Note: A development of approximately 1,000 homes with a mosque situated on 400-acres in the small town of Josephine, Texas (population 7,113) is being proposed, to be called EPIC City, by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC).

The situation in Texas is not acceptable.



But now the Democrats are running the Texas House. And this situation with mosques and Muslim real estate developments…there's something going on. pic.twitter.com/ZThc20GdnN — STEVE BANNON 🇺🇸 (@Stevebannon_sk) May 1, 2025

MAGA-aligned Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have both initiated investigations into the proposed development. Abbott suggested the developers may have violated fair housing and financial laws, while Dan Cogdell, EPIC’s defense lawyer, said “There is no crime here.”

[Note: Cogdell represented Paxton in his impeachment trial and negotiated a deal that ended Paxton’s securities fraud case in 2024.]

ISLAMIFICATION: Texas Gov Greg Abbott has announced a criminal investigation into EPIC City, a 400-acre Muslim-Only development by the East Plano Islamic Center. Violations include investor fraud, unpermitted construction, & breaches of fair housing laws.pic.twitter.com/BJxPTHao1E — @amuse (@amuse) April 5, 2025

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) replied to Bannon’s comments about the EPIC development on X by writing: “Spooky tricks afoot in Texas.”

Spooky tricks afoot in Texas — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 2, 2025

Note: Not everyone in Texas is against the housing development. Pastor Wayne Slay of the First Baptist Church of Josephine, told the New York Times: “I don’t think our church is going to go out and protest. I don’t think that’s an appropriate response.”

He added, “Jesus says love your neighbor like yourself. So why would I want to antagonize my neighbor?”