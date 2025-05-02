Marjorie Taylor Greene Celebrates Trump Order, “Hate On Us On Your Own Dime”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to cease federal funding for NPR and PBS, the media outlets Trump claims “spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.'”

The EO states: “No media outlet has a constitutional right to taxpayer subsidies, and the Government is entitled to determine which categories of activities to subsidize,” and that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Board will enact the order before June 30, 2025.

Trump’s EO is receiving support from MAGA supporters including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who replied: “NPR and PBS DEFUNDED!!! You can hate us on your own dime.”

Others suggest that Greene is celebrating prematurely as a judge will likely block the order. (Note: CPB sued the Trump administration Tuesday after the president attempted to fire three of its board members, even though CPB is not a government agency.)

David Gaw replied to Greene’s post: “The president can’t unilaterally defund NPR or PBS by executive order. Congress controls the purse, per Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution, and the CPB operates under statute. This EO is mostly theater, legally meaningless, like much of his ‘tough guy’ governance.”

Another opposing voice, a self-described “independent voter,” replied to Trump and the executive order: “Bruh you just gave them the power to fund themselves despite you not wanting them too.”

Note: NPR reports that it receives “about 1% of its funding directly from the federal government, and a slightly greater amount indirectly; its 246 member institutions, operating more than 1,300 stations, receive on average 8% to 10% of their funds from CPB.” Also, “By contrast, PBS and its stations receive about 15% of their revenues from CPB’s federal funds.”