Kristi Noem Slammed For Requesting $50M Gulfstream Jet, “This Is Not the Oprah Show”

After President Donald Trump said he would accept a $400 million luxury jet from the government of Qatar, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is requesting a new Gulfstream 5 jet.

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL), a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, reported that the $50 million line item was added to the Coast Guard budget at the last minute.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at Homeland Security, defended the request in a statement: “The current CG-101 G550 is over twenty years old, outside of Gulfstream’s service life, and well beyond operational usage hours for a corporate aircraft.”

McLaughlin added, “This is a matter of safety. Much like the Coast Guard’s ships that are well beyond their service life and safe operational usage, Coast Guard’s aircraft are too.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded to the request on X by writing: “Just heard Secretary Noem is asking for an addition to her budget – a new private Gulfstream 5 jet for her personal national photo op tour. She’s already got a private plane but wants a tricked out new one. All while she supports kicking 13 million people off Medicaid.”

Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) replied to Murphy: “This is not the Oprah show, we all don’t get new planes. She has Qatar plane envy.”

MAGA supporters in the comments are supportive of Noem’s reported request. As one replied: “Give her the plane. She’s doing a great job and has a lot more work to do. BTW—what does Noem have to do with Medicaid?” Another chimed in: “Her request for a new jet isn’t about luxury; it’s about ensuring she can effectively oversee DHS operations nationwide, especially when time is critical.”