Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns “Don’t Shoot The Messenger…There Is Extreme Frustration”

While members of Congress negotiate details of President Trump’s hoped-for “big beautiful bill,” MAGA-aligned U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported on X, “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just going to tell you what I’ve been told. There is extreme frustration, rightfully so and I agree, not seeing DOGE cuts being passed through Congress in the form of rescission bills.”

She added: “I have been told that White House OMB is working with the House Appropriations Committee on a rescission package that we are supposed to see after we get done arguing with each other over this reconciliation bill – Trump’s big beautiful bill. And I’m still unclear why we aren’t passing executive orders every week. I was told we are waiting to get done with reconciliation. And that a portion of them have already been drafted with input from the WH.”

Greene continued: “In my opinion we should walk and chew gum at the same time. So far this week, we saw members of Congress fall asleep in absurdly long overnight committee markups for reconciliation, we have voted to rename a park and a historical site, and voted on the 19th antisemitism bill since I’ve been in Congress. 19! I skipped that vote yesterday because I’m not going to participate in that constant demand. I just want to pass President Trump’s America First agenda that America voted for in November! That’s all. I have no idea why it’s so hard.”

When Greene was asked “who is holding up the DOGE cuts?” she replied: “I was told the DOGE cuts are being packaged together into a rescission package by the White House OMB office and will be sent to the House appropriations committee after we finish the reconciliation budget bill that Republicans like Mike Lawler are fighting against. That’s not the way I would go about this. I would pass them every week however I will be happy to vote for them in any form asap. I think DOGE is one of the most important things happening in the government. Getting rid of waste, fraud, and abuse is truly our responsibility and priority.”

As seen below, fellow Republican Mike Lawler (R-NY) has made it known that, at the moment, he will not vote in favor of the reconciliation bill being pushed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

BREAKING: In a stunning rebuke of Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican Mike Lawler just announced he will not support the Republican reconciliation package.

If the bill does get out of the House, there is reportedly some resistance waiting for it in the Senate too. Deficit hawk Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) likened it to the “Titanic” and said of the bill this week: “It’s not beautiful, I’m sorry, it’s not a big beautiful bill, that’s called rhetoric. It’s mislabeling.”