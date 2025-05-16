GOP Congressman Says “I’m Taking Charge” of Trump Executive Orders

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) announced today he’s introducing legislation to codify President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders.

In a statement, Burchett said: “I am taking charge to ensure Congress carries out President Trump’s agenda. Thats [sic] why I’ll be introducing a series of single-issue bills to support the President and Congressional Republicans’ promise to the American people.”

Burchett made the announcement on X and added, “I’m tired of waiting.”

Not all Republicans are impressed with Burchett’s assertion of “taking charge.”

As Republican political pundit “Rodster” on X replied: “Are you still pretending that republicans have a supermajority in the senate and whatever you send over there will sail right through? You get voters hopes up when you leave important details out like this. It takes 60 votes to pass and there are only 53 senate republicans. You dunk on your own party more than you do the America last democrats.”

Rodster added: “The reconciliation bill is priority one right now and we need to see which cuts make it in. We already know that all 47 senate democrats will filibuster it. It would have been smarter to do this after the reconciliation bill is passed. It doesn’t need to be today. He’s [Burchett] an attention seeker.”

Note: Burchett is reportedly considering a run for Tennessee governor in the 2026 election. Incumbent Republican Governor Bill Lee is not running for a third consecutive term due to term limits.

Burchett’s fellow House Republican, John Rose, has already declared his candidacy. Senator Marsha Blackburn has also voiced an interest in running.