Gays for Trump Co-Founder Makes Kid Rock an Offer, “I’ll Personally Make Myself Available”

Conservative political activist Scott Presler, co-founder of the organization Gays for Trump (2017) and Early Vote Action (2023), reached out to MAGA supporter and entertainer Kid Rock on X today.

Presler asked the performer to partner with his organization, writing: “Dear Kid Rock, May we please have the opportunity to register voters at your concert in York, Pennsylvania, on May 31st? We could register so many people to vote.”

Presler added his own services to his Kid Rock ask: “Also, if you allow us to register voters, I’ll personally make myself available & help promote the event.”

Note: Presler took credit for helping President Trump turn Pennsylvania from blue to red in the 2024 presidential election, as his Early Vote Action PAC registered a reported 50,000 new Republican voters in the swing state. (Elon Musk made a $1 million donation to EVA.)

Kid Rock and Presler don’t seem like natural allies on the surface, though Presler is these days less focused on his original political mission to motivate gays for Trump and more focused on registering voters and general MAGA promotion.

Kid Rock, who has incorporated LGBTQ slurs in many of his songs (‘Killin Brain Cells’, ‘New York’s Not My Home’, ‘Pancake Breakfast’), yesterday defended President Trump and his immigration policies on Fox News by criticizing the appearance of protestors in Milwaukee who are demanding due process for migrants in the United States.

Kid Rock told Jesse Watters: “Who’s gonna sleep with these ugly a– broke, crazy, deranged, PBS liberal women? I mean, you look at these rallies and it’s like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with, and a bunch of dudes who want to sleep with each other.”