GOP Congressman Makes Hair Joke After Private Conversation with Trump

by in Daily Edition | May 21, 2025

Pres. Donald Trump

President Donald Trump (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley) The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In between closed-door meetings with legislators on Capitol Hill to encourage them to pass his “big beautiful bill,” President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Thomas Massie (R-WV), who has voiced his opposition to the reconciliation legislation. Massie says the budget plan will cause bigger deficits.

Trump told reporters, “I don’t think Thomas Massie understands government.” He added, “I think he’s a grandstander, frankly… I think he should be voted out of office.”

Massie responded with humor on X and wrote: “I usually don’t talk about private conversations in our GOP meetings but the rumors are true… President Trump said that although I have similar hair to @RandPaul, he thinks mine is better.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has also voiced his opposition to Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which he referred to as “a giant slap in the face” for proposing to add trillions of dollars to the national debt.

Massie is responding to criticism on X for his joke (“this supposed to be funny? Maybe you should be working harder to prove yourself!”) with comments including “President’s words, not mine!”

And when another commenter refused to accept Massie’s story (“No one is talking about your hair sir”), Massie replied with confidence: “Trump did this morning.”

Asked by CNN if Trump’s comments will make him fall in line behind the bill, Massie said: “No.”