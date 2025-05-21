GOP Congressman Makes Hair Joke After Private Conversation with Trump

In between closed-door meetings with legislators on Capitol Hill to encourage them to pass his “big beautiful bill,” President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Thomas Massie (R-WV), who has voiced his opposition to the reconciliation legislation. Massie says the budget plan will cause bigger deficits.

Trump told reporters, “I don’t think Thomas Massie understands government.” He added, “I think he’s a grandstander, frankly… I think he should be voted out of office.”

President Trump on @RepThomasMassie: "I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grand-stander, frankly…I think he should be voted out of office." pic.twitter.com/YCLdSac95d — CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2025

Massie responded with humor on X and wrote: “I usually don’t talk about private conversations in our GOP meetings but the rumors are true… President Trump said that although I have similar hair to @RandPaul, he thinks mine is better.”

I usually don’t talk about private conversations in our GOP meetings but the rumors are true…



President Trump said that although I have similar hair to @RandPaul , he thinks mine is better. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 20, 2025

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has also voiced his opposition to Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which he referred to as “a giant slap in the face” for proposing to add trillions of dollars to the national debt.

Sen. Rand Paul renewed his skepticism Tuesday of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, asserting that the Trump administration has not justified the $46 billion for construction included in the pending House budget reconciliation package. https://t.co/2RhxYOOJ6m pic.twitter.com/MoTcGtll6d — Roll Call (@rollcall) May 20, 2025

Massie is responding to criticism on X for his joke (“this supposed to be funny? Maybe you should be working harder to prove yourself!”) with comments including “President’s words, not mine!”

And when another commenter refused to accept Massie’s story (“No one is talking about your hair sir”), Massie replied with confidence: “Trump did this morning.”

Asked by CNN if Trump’s comments will make him fall in line behind the bill, Massie said: “No.”