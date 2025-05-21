Homeland Security Films Self-Deporting Migrants with Children, MAGA Says “Please STOP”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been encouraging migrants in the United States who are here illegally to self-deport with an incentive of a free flight home and a $1,000 stipend.

To promote the impact of the initiative, DHS yesterday shared a three-minute video of 64 participants who opted to self-deport to Honduras and Colombia.

Today, DHS conducted the first Project Homecoming charter flight from Houston, TX, to Honduras and Colombia, bringing 64 participants who opted to self-deport back to their home countries.



All participants were offered the same benefits as any illegal alien who self-deports… pic.twitter.com/r0uAFejUVh — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 19, 2025

More than one MAGA supporter responded with concern. As one replied: “I fully support the self-deportation program, but I have some concerns regarding the filming and photographing of individuals who are choosing to self-deport, especially when these images are posted online. This practice raises significant privacy issues and could potentially expose those individuals to unwanted attention or stigma. It is crucial that we respect their need for confidentiality during such a sensitive time in their lives. Instead of sharing their images, you can provide updates on the program’s successes and overall impact without compromising the privacy of the participants. This approach would not only maintain their dignity but also promote a more compassionate understanding of their circumstances. Please consider stopping this practice and finding more respectful ways to communicate progress. Thank you.”

I fully support the self-deportation program BUT why are you filming and photographing the self-deporters and then posting them online? Please STOP 🛑 doing that ! Please respect their privacy!! You can give us updates of success without exposing them! — Callie (@Decadent_Angel) May 19, 2025

Callie added: “I want them all out but if they are complying I want them to be respected and privacy protected! Think about it, some who are on the fence about self-deporting might hesitate so as not to be made a spectacle of.”