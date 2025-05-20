U.S. Senator Says Marco Rubio “Had A Full MAGA Lobotomy”

Some Democratic Senators who voted to confirm former Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) as President Trump’s Secretary of State in his second administration are now voicing their regret.

(Rubio was voted unanimously into the position by his former colleagues in January, one of the few Trump nominees to sail through the confirmation process easily.)

Today, when Rubio testified before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) reminded Rubio that they had served together in the Senate for 15 years.

Van Hollen said, “We didn’t always agree, but I believe we shared some common values. A belief in defending democracy and human rights abroad and honoring the Constitution at home. That’s why I voted to confirm you.”

Van Hollen captioned the video below: “The Marco Rubio who testified today is not the one I served with in the Senate. He has had a full MAGA lobotomy. Today I directly told him about the many ways he has betrayed American values and interests:”

The Marco Rubio who testified today is not the one I served with in the Senate. He has had a full MAGA lobotomy.



Today I directly told him about the many ways he has betrayed American values and interests: pic.twitter.com/bOkcz6Qxtv — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 20, 2025

Rubio started his response (below) by telling Van Hollen: “Well your regret for voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job.”

Committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) told Van Hollen that “Your remarks do not represent the view of this committee.”

Both Van Hollen and Rubio are being criticized harshly on X — along partisan lines. Some commenters assert that Van Hollen’s behavior was “disgraceful,” while others contend Rubio “is drunk with power.”