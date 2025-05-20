Kevin O’Leary Opposes Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Provision, “You Can’t Do That”

Canadian-born investor Kevin O’Leary, known as “Mr. Wonderful” on the ABC entrepreneur reality show Shark Tank, has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and his recent tariff policies.

In April, O’Leary told CNN that “104 percent tariffs on China are not enough. I’m advocating 400 percent.” O’Leary, who does business China, says the country “does not play by the rules,” and even as a member of WTO for decades, “they don’t abide by the rules.”

O’Leary added: “It’s time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall.”

"Xi can only stay the Supreme Leader if people are employed."



"America is the #1 economy on earth with all the cards. We will not have that forever. It's time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall."



Kevin O'Leary calls for 400% tariffs on China. pic.twitter.com/8bDrttjsBw — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 9, 2025

Today on Fox Business, O’Leary voiced his opposition to a provision in Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which will be discussed at the next House Rules Committee meeting, which was scheduled by House Republicans for Wednesday, May 21 at 1:00 am.

Trump supporter Kevin O’Leary just completely demolished Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ on Fox Business News:



“I don’t think anyone reads these things. I read it. I read all these bills through the eyes of small business… It almost seems unfair and unAmerican to do that to small… pic.twitter.com/HcxE9OHXxI — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 20, 2025

O’Leary, who said he read the bill “through the eyes of small business,” said he found a section in the legislation that says “the IRS will get extended powers to audit small businesses up to nine years…now that’s gonna cause chaos in evaluations. If you have that hanging over your head, it almost seems unfair and unAmerican to do that to small business.”

O’Leary said he planned to go down to the Hill tonight and walk the halls with a gong and ask, “What are you guys doing here? You can’t do that to small business. Somebody should fix this in the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ because it’s not beautiful for small business. That’s totally unfair.”

Even critics of O’Leary agree. As one commenter replied: “As much as I can’t stand Mr. Wonderful, he has a point–and I’m glad he’s going to The Hill to cause ruckus.”