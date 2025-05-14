Fox News Star Rages Against Trump in Middle East: “That Better Damn Well Not Happen”

Fox News conservative political pundit Mark Levin, who voiced his disapproval of President Donald Trump saying he would accept a $400 million luxury jet as a gift from the Qatari government, continues to criticize the American president as he visits the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — as reports of Trump making new deals with the Arab leaders are surfacing.

As seen below, Levin raged: “The Middle East is filled with terrorist and terrorist regimes. Americans do not like Iran and the regime that runs it, they’re terrorists. They keep threatening to destroy us and our friends, the Israelis.”

Levin added: “They’re trying to get nuclear weapons and put them on intercontinental ballistic missiles. We reject it. I speak of tens for millions of red-blooded Americans. I speak for Christians and Jews and others alike. This is the view of the American people, that’s number one. Americans hate Hamas. We hate terrorists, butchers, Nazis…”

Mark Levin throws a fit over reports that Trump may put the interests of America over Israel by inking various new deals with Iran, the Saudis and Hamas.

Levin raised his voice while describing the atrocities of the October 7 attack against Israelis by Hamas, and said, “We got real questions about Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia’s role in 9/11” citing a recent report from the FBI that reportedly reveals that Saudi Arabia did “have a hand in helping Al-Qaeda attack us” on September 11.

“We know who the good guys are,” Levin asserted, saying “80 percent of us support the state of Israel.”

Levin continued: “If only Israel would accept a Palestinian state as a condition of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords…if that’s a condition then who cares if they join the Abraham Accords.”

He added, “Accept a ceasefire with Qatar-funded Hamas, so Hamas, you see, can rebuild and strike Israel again. That’s not going to happen. Whether Qatar likes it or not. Accept a deal with Iran that does not fully dismantle their nuclear program, that better damn well not happen either.”

Levin is receiving pushback on X for his claim that “80% of Americans support Israel,” including “Who is the ‘us’ you’re referring to? It certainly isn’t Americans.”

One commenter replied with the results of new Gallup poll (below) which revealed that the majority of American do not express support of Israel. (In the poll, 46% of Americans express support for Israel.) According to Gallup it is “the lowest rating in 25 years of Gallup’s annual tracking of this measure on its World Affairs survey.”

46% of Americans express support for Israel. This is the lowest rating in 25 years of Gallup's annual tracking of this measure on its World Affairs survey.

NOTE: Trump’s trip agenda included meeting yesterday with Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has “transformed himself from al Qaeda militant to Syrian president in a dramatic political rise” according to AP.

The Syrian leader, who split with al Qaeda but who has been classified as a terrorist by the U.S., is a sort of textbook example of the kind of figure Levin claims is an enemy, not a friend, to the U.S. Israel asserts that al-Sharaa remains a jihadist.