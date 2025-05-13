U.S. Congressman Jokes About Dropping Migrants Out of Planes, “They Ought To Be Punished”

On the conservative talk show Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, U.S. Representative Randy Weber (R-TX) commented on the Department of Homeland Security’s offer to migrants who are in the U.S. illegally to self-deport — with an incentive of $1,000 and a plane ticket.

According to the DHS, any migrant who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, which will be paid by the U.S. government after their return to their home country, which can be confirmed through the app.

As seen below, Weber responded to the offer by saying: “I’m a Texan, I guess I’m old school. I think they ought to really be punished in some fashion, you know, maybe they either give — I’ll say this tongue-in-cheek — they get a plane ride and we fly over their country, open the door, they can either have $1000 or a parachute,” and then laughed.

More than one commenter who was offended at Weber’s “old school” remarks replied and questioned Weber’s religious beliefs and faith. As one wrote, “Don’t tell me, he’s a Christian, right?” Another chimed in: “The good ‘christians’ strike again.” (Weber is a Baptist.)

Note: It’s not the first time recently that Weber has offered a controversial take on X. Last month during an interview (see below) he accused Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) of Social Security fraud after saying he read about it “in a news article” somewhere and admitting “I don’t know if this is true.”