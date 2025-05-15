Fox News Star Confirmed As Trump’s Chief of Protocol at State Dept, “Such a Positive Happy Place!”

President Donald Trump has selected another Fox News star, Monica Crowley, to join his administration. Crowley, who served in his first administration as assistant secretary for public affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will serve this time around as Chief of Protocol at the State Department. The Senate confirmed Crowley’s appointment on Monday (52-45).

Note: During the first Trump administration, according to CNN, Crowley “repeatedly spread conspiracy theories that suggested then-President Barack Obama was secretly a Muslim who was sympathetic to America’s enemies.”

The Chief of Protocol is an officer of the State Department who is responsible for advising the President, Vice President, and Secretary of State on matters of national and international diplomatic protocol. (Since 1961, the Chief of Protocol has been commissioned an Ambassador, requiring the President’s nominee to be confirmed by the Senate.)

I’m so honored to be CONFIRMED by the Senate to serve as Ambassador and Chief of Protocol of the United States!



Deeply grateful to President Trump & the Senate for the privilege of representing our great country at home & abroad.



Excited to get back to work for the… pic.twitter.com/4RiHrTuPhR — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 13, 2025

Former Fox News journalist Emily Miller, who served as the deputy press secretary at the U.S. Department of State for Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, replied to Crowley’s announcement on X by writing: “Congratulations, Monica! The protocol office at @StateDept is such a positive happy place!”

Congratulations, Monica! The protocol office at @StateDept is such a positive happy place! — emily miller (@emilymiller) May 13, 2025

In addition to nominating Fox News star Jeanine Pirro (co-host of The Five) as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Trump chose Fox & Friends star Pete Hegseth for U.S. Secretary of Defense, The Bottom Line star Sean Duffy as U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director, and Fox News veteran Mike Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, among others.

Trump also added current FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo and Fox News host Laura Ingraham to the board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and Fox News host Mark Levin serves on the Homeland Security Advisory Council.