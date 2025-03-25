MAGA Congressman “Selling His Soul Before Our Very Eyes” Says Conservative Political Scientist

U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News today that media should “move on” from reporting on the Signal chat story — the viral one where Trump’s Vice President and top defense and intelligence cabinet members (Rubio, Hegseth, Gabbard, et al) discussed plans to bomb Yemen on an open app and accidentally included The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg in the chat.

Chenshaw, a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer, said “yeah, it was a mistake and we need to move on. If Secretary Hegseth says there was no classified information, I’ll take him at his word until I see otherwise.”

He added, “Obviously, it’s not great, you don’t want to be adding journalists to a sensitive conversation…but I didn’t see anything that came close to being classified but I also don’t know.”

Note: Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that the “story represents one of the most egregious failures of operational security and common sense I have ever seen.”

Dan Crenshaw, selling his soul before our very eyes. https://t.co/Rmu81jmlNh — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 25, 2025

The X account Republicans Against Trump responded to the interview on X by writing: “Crenshaw, who knows better, would demand the resignation of everyone involved if this were a Dem administration.”

Political scientist Norman Ornstein, emeritus scholar at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute and occasional contributor at The Atlantic, replied: “Dan Crenshaw, selling his soul before our very eyes.”