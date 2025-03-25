“You’d Think They’d Thank Us,” Trump’s ICE Czar Tom Homan Slams Boston Mayor

President Donald Trump’s designated “border czar” Tom Homan appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show and reported that he and his ICE team arrested 370 people in Boston who he said are “murderers, child rapists and drug traffickers.”

Note: In a statement, ICE alleged that 205 of those arrested “had significant criminal convictions or charges.” The agency did not reveal where the 370 people in custody will be taken.

Homan added, “What Mayor Wu should be doing, along with the governor of that state, Massachusetts, they oughta be thanking us.” He raised his voice when he said “We took those public safety interests off the streets of Boston. You would think they would be thanking us.”

Homan’s six-day operation in Boston was executed after Mayor Michelle Wu repeatedly said that local law enforcement would not aid the federal government in mass deportation efforts. Wu said she urges ICE to release information on all those detained.

A City of Boston spokesperson said: “Given that we have no information on these arrests, we cannot confirm how many took place within Boston police jurisdiction or in other cities, and we cannot confirm whether every individual was lawfully detained. We strongly urge ICE to release information on all the individuals detained in order to ensure transparency.”

After the ICE arrests in Boston, Wu said (below): “This narrative that cities where more immigrants live are less safe is simply not true.”

She added, “Our city is the safest city in the country because we are safe for everyone,” and said that the city works with all levels of law enforcement including federal to prevent crime and hold perpetrators accountable.

At a recent congressional hearing on “sanctuary cities,” Mayor Wu was asked about Homan and his promise to “bring hell” to Boston.

She told Congress: “Shame on him for lying about my city. For having the nerve to insult our police commissioner who has overseen the safest Boston had been in anyone’s lifetime.”