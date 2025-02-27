Pentagon Shows Off Soldiers Training for “Cold-Weather Warfighting” in Infantry Division Once Commanded by Gen. Mark Milley

The Department of Defense announced last week that it plans to reduce the Department’s civilian workforce by 5-8 percent (including 5,400 probationary workers) and to implement a hiring freeze “to refocus the Department on the President’s priorities and restoring readiness in the force.”

This week on social media, the Department is showcasing the work of soldiers “honing their cold-weather warfighting capabilities” at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont.

With the photo below, the Pentagon applauded soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, a light infantry division in the U.S. Army which was formed in 1943 and fought in the mountains of Italy in some of the roughest terrain in World War II.

Soldiers assigned to @10MTNDIV are honing their cold-weather warfighting capabilities during Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Camp Ethan Allen, Vt.

Read more here:https://t.co/AkgKDDD4SD — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 27, 2025

The 10th Mountain Division also boasted of its soldiers testing their alpine skills at the sixth annual Ski Trooper, and “proving their strength, endurance, and tactical edge.”

Pushing limits in the mountains! 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers tested their alpine skills at the Ski Trooper Cup, proving their strength, endurance, and tactical edge. ❄️💪⛷️#ClimbToGlory #SkiTrooperCup #MountainTough #WinterWarfare #10thMountain pic.twitter.com/e3Z5zVz46f — 10th Mountain Div. (@10MTNDIV) February 25, 2025

The event was held in Vail, Colorado, where the soldiers completed the “Hale to Vail” traverse, a 22-mile cross country ski trek starting in Camp Hale and ending in Vail — photos and video above and below.

Note: Retired U.S. Army General Mark Milley served as served as commander of the 10th Mountain Division from 2003-2005 and commanding general 2011-2012.

Milley later served as President Trump’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during his first administration and into President Biden’s administration, holding the position from 2019 to 2023.

Above: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth tests a Dronebuster while touring static displays led by the 3rd Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (3/10 MTN) Warriors and Foreign Legion Force Poland Battle Group in Powidz, Poland, Feb. 15, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander C. Kubitza), U.S. Secretary of Defense, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

One of the first acts of Trump’s second administration was to revoke the security detail and clearance for Milley, who has criticized his former boss and called him “fascist to the core” and “the most dangerous person to this country.”

Trump had Milley’s portrait removed from the Pentagon. Trump’s new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked the DOD’s Office of Inspector General to investigate Milley’s “conduct” and review his military grade.