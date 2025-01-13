Why Trump Won’t Pardon Rudy Giuliani in $148 Million Case

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt of court on Friday for continuing to defame Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the two 2020 Fulton County, Georgia election workers Giuliani accused of cheating.

[Note: He was found in contempt of court on Monday, too, for failing to hand over all his assets to Freeman and Moss, who are owed $148 million in compensatory and punitive damages from Giuliani.]

After being found in contempt of court, Giuliani raged against the judge on X: “It was inevitable that Judge Beryl Howell’s sick obsession with J6 and all things Trump would become pathological. It’s now beyond. Howell threatening me with contempt and imprisonment if I don’t recite her dictated false version of covered-up massive evidence of voter fraud is an aggravated form of extortion and an old fashioned communist, fascist tactic.”

It was inevitable that Judge Beryl Howell’s sick obsession with J6 and all things Trump would become pathological. It’s now beyond. Howell threatening me with contempt and imprisonment if I don’t recite her dictated false version of covered-up massive evidence of voter fraud is… — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 11, 2025

Judge Howell warned Giuliani that if he does not file a sworn declaration (acknowledging that he was given the due process he was owed) before the deadline (she gave him 10 days), he will be charged $200 a day every day and could face time in jail, just like anyone else who defies a federal court judge’s ruling.

President-elect Trump chimed in on Giuliani’s legal predicament and wrote on TruthSocial: “SAVE RUDY!!!”

Trump has said when he returns to the White House he will issue pardons for those in prison for attacking the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He cannot, however, save Giuliani using the pardon tool in this instance because a president cannot issue pardons for civil lawsuits.