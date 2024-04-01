Newt Gingrich Trolled for Pushing False Narrative, “You’re Going To Meet Your Maker Soon”

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who has endorsed Donald Trump for President in 2024, wrote on Sunday, March 31, “Is it really possible that no one in the Biden white house knew march 31 was Easter or are they so aggressively pro transgender that they wanted to insult Christians?”

[NOTE: March 31 was designated International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2009; this year the date, March 31, coincided with Easter Sunday.]

Gingrich is getting called out by anti-Trump Republicans, Independents and Democrats for pushing the disingenuous narrative. Former GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh, now an Independent, replied: “Newt, you’re 80 yrs old. You’re going to see your maker one day soon. Be better than this. Do you really believe Joe Biden, a Christian, wanted to purposely insult Christians? Really? Come on man, be better than this.”

[Note: Gingrich was raised as a Lutheran, became a Southern Baptist in college, and then converted to Catholicism in 2009 after marrying his third wife, lifelong Catholic Callista Bisek, who had been his mistress. Gingrich also knows Biden well, having served all of his 20 years representing Georgia in the House while Biden was a Senator from Delaware.]

Newt, you’re 80 yrs old. You’re going to see your maker one day soon. Be better than this. Do you really believe Joe Biden, a Christian, wanted to purposely insult Christians? Really? Come on man, be better than this. https://t.co/dhQ1mcdGSJ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 1, 2024

Retired General Michael Hayden (a Republican former NSA director and CIA director) reposted a similar reaction from former CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood, who wrote to Gingrich: “is it really possible that you, at age 80, remain such a dishonest font of b***s**t that you would try to fool Republican voters with this junk? yes, it is.” Hayden added, “And that’s the truth.”

Note: In 2020, Hayden, along with over 130 other former Republican national security officials, signed a statement that asserted that Trump was unfit to serve another term and “To that end, we are firmly convinced that it is in the best interest of our nation that Vice President Joe Biden be elected as the next President of the United States, and we will vote for him.”

Gingrich wasn’t alone in his criticism, or in ignoring the fact that the transgender day’s designation preceded Biden’s presidency. Speaker Mike Johnson and others joined the chorus, receiving a similar reaction.

Dear Mike Johnson.



Transgender Day of Visibility has been held on March 31st for past 15 years. Biden is merely acknowledging it.



You're welcome.https://t.co/FtUcLKPY6z — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) March 30, 2024