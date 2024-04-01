FBI Agent’s Attorney Slams JD Vance, “You Show No Respect”

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) criticized a recent 60 Minutes interview with a FBI agent who suffered from Havana Syndrome, a mysterious illness reported by U.S. government officials and military personnel often abroad, with symptoms including extreme pain and ringing in the ears.

The FBI agent (“Carrie”) appears in disguise as, according to 60 Minutes, “She still works in counterintelligence.”

Vance mocked the interview and wrote, “The most hilarious and absurd part of the 60 Minutes report on Havana Syndrome is this incredible disguise. I’m sure no one could uncover this woman’s real identity using any number of free/cheap facial recognition software.”

Vance added: “Did the leadership of the FBI sign off on this interview? Does our nation entrust its secrets to someone who thought *anyone* would be fooled by this disguise? Just a clown show all around.”

I'm this decorated @FBI Agent's attorney. Yes, Senator, I coordinated w/FBI leadership to properly clear interview. She's been interviewed by congressional Intel committees w/ approval also.



The disguise is simply to hide her identity from people like you who show no respect. https://t.co/QqkRjkAcnm — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 1, 2024

National Security lawyer Mark Zaid replied to Vance: “I’m this decorated FBI Agent’s attorney. Yes, Senator, I coordinated w/FBI leadership to properly clear interview. She’s been interviewed by congressional Intel committees w/ approval also. The disguise is simply to hide her identity from people like you who show no respect.”

Zaid, who was also interviewed for the 60 Minutes segment, has more than two dozen clients who have suffered from symptoms of Havana Syndrome (which the government now calls “anomalous health incidents”) and work in the CIA and the State Department.

Note: CBS News reports “major developments” in its five-year investigation including “a suspected link between attacks and a Russian intelligence unit, and new evidence that a reliable source calls ‘a receipt’ for acoustic weapons testing.”