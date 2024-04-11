Democrat Ripped For Voting Republican For Past 20 Years

Democratic retired Top Gun fighter pilot Mike O’Brien is running for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district seat held by incumbent Republican Scott Perry, perhaps best known nationally for refusing a subpoena from the House Ethics Panel after participating in attempts to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election which Joe Biden won.

At a Democratic primary debate last night, O’Brien reminded voters that during their prior debate, his opponent, Janelle Stelson, claimed she changed her voter registration “because she wanted to run in the party that’s she’s been voting in.”

O’Brien revealed that the public record shows otherwise. He said Stelson “has been voting in a Republican primary for the past 20 years — after January 6, 2020 municipal elections, 2022 as well — there are no Democrats on that ballot.”

I don’t have to pretend to be a Democrat.



This election is about trust—you can trust me to protect reproductive rights, fight for unions, and work for all Pennsylvanians. #PA10 pic.twitter.com/XfI458mpRx — Mike O’Brien (@MikeOBrienforPA) April 10, 2024

O’Brien categorized the Republicans in those primaries as “people who are anti-abortion, anti-union, anti-public education, anti-climate, anti-democracy.”

O’Brien said: “The problem isn’t just that she voted for Republicans after January 6. If we can’t trust her to tell the truth about who she’s been voting for then, how can we trust what she’s going to vote for?”

Stelson replied to O’Brien: “You have just given Scott Perry his dream; Dem on Dem violence. I think everyone up here is doing an outstanding job in this race. Let’s cut it out, let’s keep our eyes on the prize and let’s go after the guy who really needs to be gotten rid of.

The Pennsylvania Republican and Democratic primaries will occur on April 23.