U.S. Congresswoman Accuses Biden of “Playing Footsie”

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC), who is running for re-election with the endorsement of presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, often takes swipes at President Joe Biden.

The MAGA congresswoman today criticized Biden for, in her words, “Playing footsie with Iran and talking out of both sides of his mouth.”

Make no mistake: @POTUS playing footsie with Iran and talking out of both sides of his mouth is the reason they feel emboldened.



We have a moral obligation to protect and support the United States' sole ally in the Middle East. https://t.co/KF9uOPwPk5 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 11, 2024

After a IDF airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Syria earlier this month, Iran has signaled that it will strike back at Israel. “The evil regime must be punished, and will be punished,” said Iranian leader, Ali Khamenei.

Though Biden has vowed “ironclad” support of Israel if Iran or its proxies attack, Mace criticized the President’s stance on Israel, which has included criticism of its war strategy, and contended that the administration “by demanding ceasefires,” Mace said, “make(s) Iran feel emboldened.” The MAGA congresswoman claimed, “This would never happen under Donald Trump.”

During an interview on Fox News yesterday (video below), Mace was also asked why she (with 18 other MAGA House Republicans) voted against a House bill to renew FISA, the surveillance bill that allows the government to track communications of suspected terrorists.

Mace replied: “We should not be spying on American citizens without a warrant” and took the opportunity to criticize FBI director Christopher Wray, whose agency relies on FISA for intelligence operations that protect Americans.

“I don’t want to hear about how serious he is about national security from [Wray] when the Biden administration has a wide open border, Mace said. Mace, employing a MAGA talking point, blamed the administration for all the “evil people coming into the country.”

Note: Wray, a Republican who was nominated for the FBI Director job by Trump, has been criticized by House Republicans including Mace for the FBI’s alleged role in the Hunter Biden investigation and for executing the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last year.