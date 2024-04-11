Trump Endorses Georgia Candidate With “Very Simple Name”

GOP presumptive presidential nominee President Donald Trump was campaigning in Atlanta, Georgia, this week, where he boosted name awareness for Georgia congressional candidate Brian Jack.

Jack, who has been working with Trump for the past eight years — he was Trump’s White House Political Director, 2019-2021 — is running for the open seat in Georgia’s deeply conservative 3rd congressional district.

Note: The incumbent, Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson, is retiring and not running for reelection. The Georgia primaries will occur on May 21.

As seen in the video below, Trump reiterated his endorsement of Jack in Atlanta.

Thank you for those kinds words, Mr. President! It was an honor to welcome you in Georgia today! pic.twitter.com/hXdTOeG0yf — Brian Jack (@BrianTJack) April 11, 2024

Trump praised Jack saying “This is a man I’ve known for a long time. He’s going to be a fantastic congressman. District 3 Brian Jack, a very simple name.” Cautioning against mixing up the candidate’s name, Trump made flipping motion with his hands and added, “Don’t turn ’em around, or you could do it either way — Jack Brian or Brian Jack. He’s a great guy,”

As one of President Trump’s longest-serving advisors, I am honored to have his endorsement.



The people of Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District deserve someone who will stand alongside President Trump and fight for our America First agenda.



Join us! https://t.co/ce7bm3paOi pic.twitter.com/MxtvQyVEYK — Brian Jack (@BrianTJack) March 18, 2024

Jack, who helped Trump win the 2024 Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary before announcing his own campaign, said his district “Needs the America First agenda.” Jack said if elected, he will “hold people accountable” including those who have “done everything to disrupt” Trump including “an out of control DA” in Fulton County.