Senator Endorses Schiff, Despite Being “Big Dodgers Fan”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) went to Senator training this week with the senior California Sen. Alex Padilla (D), who hopes Schiff will soon join him in the Senate. The 63-year-old Schiff, a high profile Democrat who has been a vocal anti-MAGA voice nationally, is running against Republican political neophyte, Steve Garvey, the former Major League Baseball star mounting his first political campaign at age 75.

Padilla predictably prefers the experience and policy viewpoints of his fellow Democrat, and endorsed Schiff this week to become the junior Senator from California. Padilla did note during his endorsement the small reservation he had in rooting against any member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where Garvey played for most of his career. (He also had a stint in San Diego.)

“As big of a Dodgers fan as I am,” Padilla said, “I’m endorsing and will be voting for Adam Schiff this November to be my colleague in the United States Senate.”

I am endorsing and will be voting in November for @AdamSchiff to be my colleague in the U.S. Senate.



His record as a defender of our democracy in the face of ongoing attacks from Donald Trump, and as a proven champion for Californians, make him the clear choice. pic.twitter.com/4iFKine4yb — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) March 14, 2024

Padilla praised Schiff’s “many years of public service” and said Schiff’s “record as a defender of our democracy in the face of ongoing attacks from Donald Trump, and as a proven champion for Californians, make him the clear choice.”

As a lifelong Dodgers fan, Padilla might have voted for Garvey in another arena — that is, to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But there weren’t enough loyal Dodgers fans among those who voted during Garvey’s 15 years of post-career eligibility for the Hall — he never made it in, despite a National League MVP Award and a World Series victory during his 19 years in the Big Leagues.