GOP Senator Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Passing Out “Abortifacients” at Concert

Republican Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel, who is running for governor against fellow Republican Jay Ashcroft (the son of former governor and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft), accused pop star Olivia Rodrigo of distributing abortifacients at her concert in St. Louis this week.

Eigel wrote on X: “As the father of a daughter, I am horrified by this. Olivia Rodrigo passed out an abortifacient at her concert in St. Louis last night. This was sponsored by the Missouri Abortion Fund.”

Eigel shared a photo of what he says was distributed at the concert — Plan B pills. Plan B pills are not techically abortifacients — a.k.a. “abortion pills” including mifepristone — that terminate a pregnancy.

Plan B is a brand name for the hormone levonorgestrel, which can prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or after another birth control method fails. (In 2023, the FDA declared Levonorgestrel an nonabortifacient. Planned Parenthood labels Levonorgestrel an “emergency contraceptive” and mifepristone as “medication abortion.”)

Eigel added on X, “Olivia Rodrigo is actively harming women in Missouri by championing abortion. She should be ashamed.” Note: Nearly all abortions are illegal in Missouri.

The state senator also claimed without citing a source: “Women who have had abortions have higher rates of anxiety, mental health problems, substance abuse, and suicide.”

According to a study conducted by JAMA Psychiatry, “compared with having an abortion, being denied an abortion may be associated with greater risk of initially experiencing adverse psychological outcomes. Psychological well-being improved over time so that both groups of women eventually converged.”