Sarah Palin Blames “Jealous Women” For Sabotaging GOP

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) admitted that a story she told during her dramatic GOP rebuttal after President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address — about meeting an immigrant woman who was a victim of sex trafficking — did not happen as she described it. And the woman Britt mentioned has voiced her disapproval of Britt’s retelling of the story, saying it “is not fair.”

Still, Republicans are blaming Democrats for the “fiasco” that followed Britt’s rebuttal. Former Sheriff of Milwaukee David Clarke, Jr, and former spokesman for the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, wrote on X: “This is what Democrats do to GOP women who might be a rising star. Destroy her before she starts to take flight. Problem is that the GOP establishment obliges and piles on. Women currently have no chance of rising to power in the GOP. Think Sarah Palin.”

Palin, the former Alaska Governor who became the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee on the late Senator John McCain’s ticket, agreed with Clarke that women get sabotaged. Palin was explicit in naming who she sees as the culprits: “Sheriff Clarke nails it. However, a few jealous women & the [expletive] men working behind skirts in the UniParty establishment attempting to sabotage our chances, will soon find their days are over.”

❤️@SheriffClarke nails it. However, a few jealous women & the p*ssy men working behind skirts in the #UniParty establishment attempting to sabotage our chances, will soon find their days are over 😉💪🇺🇸 https://t.co/raMxUWzfpN pic.twitter.com/OtMntgR6MT — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 12, 2024

Note: Elected MAGA adherents including Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Matt Gaetz (FL), and Senators Rick Scott (FL) and J.D. Vance (OH) — all of whom voted against the latest bipartisan government funding bill negotiated in part by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — use the term UniParty “to disparage fellow Republicans who work with Democrats to pass bills that fall short of conservative preferences.”