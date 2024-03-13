MAGA Rep: “I Was Told To Sit Down and Shut Up”

Republican Arizona State Representative Alexander Kolodin is running for re-election. While promoting a fundraising event in his honor hosted by AZ Voter Rights, Kolodin yesterday wrote on X: “I was told to sit down and shut up till I figured out how things ‘really’ work. Instead, I changed how things work.”

Fellow MAGA politicians running for re-election in the Grand Canyon State are amplifying Kolodin’s message including Senator Wendy Rogers, who yesterday received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who also endorsed election results denier Kari Lake, who after failing to win the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race is now running for incumbent Kyrsten Sinema‘s U.S. Senate seat.

Kolodin, who is also Vice Chair of the House Elections Committee, and Senator Rogers (Chairman of the Senate Elections Committee), announced last week an agreement with Runbeck Election Services, which will — among transparency measures like videos of the loading docks — allow RNC and DNC observers on site during the primary and presidential election day inbound sorting process. Kolodin noted that “contingent on a legislative appropriation, Runbeck has also agreed to cage the sorters.”

Kolodin’s claim of changing “how things work” is being challenged by some Arizonians including one voter who replied with a photo of her mail-in ballot: “What did you change? This is printed on my mail-in return envelope. Read until you get to the word ‘otherwise.’ Tell me how that green light to voter fraud has been put into the law?”

Note: The Kolodin fundraising event, which will be held at The Capitol Grille in Scottsdale and suggests a minimum contribution of $250 (maximum contribution $5,300), will also feature U.S. Congressman Eli Crane.