Monica Lewinsky Responds to Congressional Run Question

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was one of the 1,737,420 registered Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden at the California presidential primary on Super Tuesday.
The 50-year-old activist and writer proved she hit the polls with the photo below, which features Lewinsky wearing a VOTED sticker on her chest. She captioned the photo: “PLZ VOTE!!!” and tagged the nonprofit nonpartisan organization Vote.org, which aims “to increase voting behavior and reach historically underserved voters of color and underrepresented young voters.”
PLZ VOTE!!! @votedotorg— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) March 5, 2024
♥️🤍 pic.twitter.com/J001mfnlk1
Blogger Pete Timbers replied to Lewinsky: “What an amazing person you are. Would you ever consider putting yourself forward for Congress now? You have the guts and determination to be a brilliant leader.”
Lewinsky replied: “thank you… but no f–king way!” with a laughing crying emoji.
Political commentator Molly Jong-Fast (Vanity Fair, MSNBC) also commented on the photo: “Gorgeous friend.”
An @ELLEmagazine exclusive:— Véronique Hyland (@veroniquean) February 26, 2024
I absolutely adored speaking to @MonicaLewinsky about fronting Reformation’s new campaign, loving turning 50, and staying sane on Twitter.https://t.co/0cbG2fDrLq
As seen above, Lewinsky was recently featured in the fashion magazine ELLE and spoke about about “fronting Reformation’s new campaign, loving turning 50, and staying sane on Twitter.”
Note: Reformation — a.k.a. The Ref — is a sustainable women’s fashion brand based in Los Angeles that uses the motto ‘Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re # 2.’