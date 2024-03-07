MAGA Senator Takes “Slap in the Face” After Biden Correction

One day prior to President Biden’s State of the Union address, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote on X: “Welcome 2Pres Biden’s America where the fed govt chooses energy dependence over energy DOMINANCE AND INDEPENDENCE.”

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform’s fact-checking tool, Community Notes, added context to Grassley’s post: “Contrary to the Senator’s claim, oil production is at an all time high in the US, hitting a record 13.319 million barrels per day in November 2023. For comparison the average daily production in 2017 was 9.35 million bpd while the average in 2023 was 12.93 million bpd.”

"President Biden's America"… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day. You couldn't have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator. https://t.co/WefskQErxE pic.twitter.com/48XST065j2 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 6, 2024

Patrick De Hann (a.k.a. The Gas Price Guy, host of the Over a Barrel podcast) also replied to Grassley’s claim: “‘President Biden’s America’… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day.” De Hann added, “You couldn’t have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator.”

De Hann provides regular commentary to U.S. News and World Report. He makes regular appearances on Fox News and CNBC.

Note: Last month, Grassley said he didn’t want to pass a $79 billion tax bill (H.R.7024) that was headed for the U.S. Senate because it would make President Biden “look good mailing out checks before the election.” The bipartisan bill (dubbed the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act) would “boost the child tax credit and reinstate business deductions that were rescinded during the Trump administration.”