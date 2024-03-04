Meghan McCain Cries Watching Robert F Kennedy Jr, “So Grateful”

Republican political pundit Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Senator and 2009 presidential nominee John McCain, has voice her disapproval of the 2024 presidential candidates Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Joe Biden. McCain has referred to Trump as “Cheeto Jesus,” says Biden is “too old” to run, and called out Haley for not saying slavery was the cause of the American Civil War.

McCain is also a critic of the third party movement No Labels, which has until March 15 to declare a nominee. She wrote today: “I need someone to explain to me what the point of No Labels is other than to just take money from vulnerable rich people.”

No Labels officials have talked with advisers to Chris Christie, but that the former New Jersey governor has declined to meet with them himself.

I need someone to explain to me what the point of No Labels is other than to just take money from vulnerable rich people.



Like if you can't pull your shit together to run a candidate in this election – what is it that you say you do all day? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2024

McCain, who has yet to officially endorse a candidate, admitted on Friday to crying while watching a Fox News segment featuring Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaking with a resident of East Palestine, who is battling breast cancer after the toxic chemical accident in the Ohio town one year ago.

I am crying watching this interview @RobertKennedyJr & @marthamaccallum – I am so grateful you are speaking to the community directly in Palestine, Ohio. This man with breast cancer is just heartbreaking…

No other candidate, Trump or Biden has done anything remotely this…



No other candidate, Trump or Biden has done anything remotely this… https://t.co/WR2VoQvIql — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 1, 2024

McCain tagged Kennedy (and Fox News star Martha MacCallum) and wrote: “I am crying watching this interview – I am so grateful you are speaking to the community directly in Palestine, Ohio. This man with breast cancer is just heartbreaking… No other candidate, Trump or Biden has done anything remotely this impactful and personal to this community that has had their lives taken from them by an environmental disaster.”

Note: McCain interviewed Kennedy on her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, before interviewing LuAnn de Lesseps, former star of The Real Housewives of New York City.